Can’t be in the stands? Your tweets can get courtside seats this NBA season

Use #NBATwitter to display your commentary

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles. Davis left his teams scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, July 25, 2020, after being poked in the right eye and is listed as day-to-day. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Seeing the return of sports has definitely made quarantine a little more entertaining and there’s more to look forward to as the NBA is set to restart its season.

Though the coronavirus pandemic has the teams confined to Walt Disney World’s ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, there’s a way you can virtually make it into the bubble.

The NBA has partnered with social media giant Twitter to engage fans at home -- all with a hashtag.

Basketball fans just have to tweet using #NBATwitter.

Whether it’s photos, commentary or a tweet of excitement, your messages can be displayed courtside.

Though it doesn’t replace the feeling of getting front-row seats, it does give fans an opportunity to see their virtual cheers from the comfort and safety of their home.

Start preparing your next viral tweet, the NBA season restarts Thursday.

