Orlando beats Brooklyn in team’s first game in NBA restart

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic defeated the Brooklyn Nets in the team’s first game in the NBA restart.

The Magic beat the Nets 128-118.

The game was not as close as the final score shows.

At the end of the third quarter, Orlando was up 111-82.

Orlando got to the line 28 times in the first 36 minutes of play.

Evan Fournier finished the game with 24.

Nikola Vucevic finished the game with 22.

Caris LeVert scored 17 for the Nets.

Orlando is 31-35 on the year.

Brooklyn is now 30-35 this season.

The Magic will play against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Brooklyn will play against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.