FSU will allow tailgating at football games this season

Tailgating at Florida State football games will go on this season, reports News 6 sister station WJXT.

The school released guidelines on tailgating Thursday morning and confirmed that it will permit fans to gather in the parking lot around Doak Campbell Stadium. Some schools around the country have banned pregame tailgates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are glad to be able to offer tailgating to our fans for the 2020 home football season, and we realize that it is an important part of the game day experience for many ticket holders,” said FSU athletic director David Coburn in a statement.

A rundown on the guidelines:

• Parking lots will open three hours prior to kickoff.

• Tailgates must be held in a patron’s own space. Social distancing is advised.

• Wearing face masks are encouraged.

“Just as it is with so many things in our society during this pandemic, we ask that our donors take responsibility for adhering to the tailgating guidelines, and make good decisions for the safety of our community so that we can continue to move forward with a safe football season,” Coburn said. “If we as a Seminole family cannot create a tailgating environment that protects the health and safety of each other, it may be necessary to revisit this approach.”

Florida State is the latest college to announce its plans for tailgating for the college season. On Wednesday, Alabama and Auburn both said they would not allow tailgating this season. Georgia announced ticket plans and stadium capacity on Wednesday, but athletic director Greg McGarity said a decision on tailgating would be made later. Florida has yet to make a decision.