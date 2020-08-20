News 6 anchor says he’ll get a tattoo if Orlando Magic defeat Milwaukee in opening round series

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 morning anchor Justin Warmoth said he will get a tattoo if the Orlando Magic defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round series of the NBA Playoffs.

Warmoth said the statement Tuesday morning before the Magic played Game 1.

We asked him where he got the idea.

I intend to keep this promise if the @OrlandoMagic win the series against the @Bucks.



cc: @KirstinNews6 pic.twitter.com/Cg2gccHINX — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) August 18, 2020

“Honestly, I have no clue. It’s amazing what pops into your brain at 5 a.m.,” Warmoth said.

The Magic shocked the NBA world when the team defeated Milwaukee in Game 1.

Going into the series the Magic had the worst odds to win the NBA Finals.

“To quote Taylor Swift, ‘I’ve seen this film before and I didn’t like the ending.’ Last year, the Magic surprised everyone by beating the Toronto Raptors in game one and proceeded to lose four straight. I think they can maybe squeak out one more win, but the Bucks will win the series,” Warmoth said.

Anchor Kirstin O’Connor was shocked when she heard Warmoth’s announcement on the news.

“My first thought was, okay I need to hold it together. Because as our loyal News 6 Mornings viewers know, Justin has a way of making our whole team laugh, and in my case - until I cry! So yes, the first priority was getting through the next story. Second thought was probably, Troy [Bridges] is never going to let him live this down,” O’Connor said.

Warmoth said O’Connor gets to pick the tattoo if the Magic win the series.

“I’ve consulted with the team, and we’re thinking either an adorable portrait of the Orlando Magic mascot ‘Stuff’ or a simple ’00′ (my preference) as a nod to my favorite player, Aaron Gordon. Go Magic,” O’Connor said.

Warmoth said his friends and family responded pretty well to the possibility of him getting a tattoo.

“They loved it, but they loved Kirstin’s reaction even more,” Warmoth said.