Orlando City player back with team after testing negative for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando City player who received an inconclusive COVID-19 test result earlier this week and was held out of the team’s match against Nashville is now back with the team.

The player, whose name has not been released, received negative test results as part of Major League Soccer’s protocol and will be available for the Lions’ match Saturday in Atlanta, the team announced Friday.

Orlando City added that the entire team tested negative Friday morning.