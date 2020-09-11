Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida State University will begin the 2020 season against Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the first season at FSU for head coach Mike Norvell.

Norvell is 4-0 in season openers.

Florida State will play 10 teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and one team outside of the conference this season.

FSU said about 19,000 fans will be allowed at Doak Campbell Stadium.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

Which team is favored to win the game? FSU 12.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 52