Annual Georgia-Florida game will take place in Jacksonville this year, mayor says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The annual Georgia-Florida Football Classic will go on in Jacksonville this year despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city’s mayor says.

The rivalry game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators, which brings in a lot of money for the city each year as fans of both teams travel from out of town for the event, is set for Nov. 7 but with COVID-19 restrictions in place, including limited capacity.

“The annual Georgia-Florida Football Classic is one of our city’s most well-known and celebrated traditions,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “We are both thankful and excited that we are able to carry on with the game this year. We have implemented and will continue to maintain regulations for the safety of all those attending. Nevertheless, we will ensure a fun and safe event as we celebrate this college football rivalry in our city.”

[TRENDING: Teen arrested in shooting at upscale Orlando mall | Judge rips Fla. but denies voter registration extension | Am I immune if I’ve already had COVID-19?]

In addition to limiting capacity at the game, other annual traditions that typically take place around the big game have been called off, according to a news release.

Jacksonville city officials said in the release that RV City and all ancillary events, including the Hall of Fame Luncheon and Duuuval’s Bold City Bash, will not take place this year.

The annual tradition has taken place in Jacksonville since 1933, according to the city, and is considered to be one of college football’s most significant rivalries.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at TIAA Bank Field, the home facility of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

City officials said complete game day safety policies and procedures will be announced at a later date.