Orlando City’s match against Columbus Crew SC postponed following COVID-19 cases among Crew staff

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City’s match against Columbus Crew SC has been postponed by Major League Soccer following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Crew staff, Orlando City Soccer Club announced Saturday.

Orlando City’s match against Columbus Crew SC was originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11 at Exploria Stadium. According to Orlando City Soccer Club, the match has been postponed to “ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, allowing for further testing and evaluation prior to travel and competition.”

According to Orlando City Soccer Club, tickets for Sunday’s match will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which will be announced at a later time.

A representative from the club’s Member Services team will reach out to season ticket members and fans who purchased tickets for the match once more information is available for the rescheduled date, according to Orlando City Soccer Club.