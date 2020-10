It was quite a comeback to force a tie for the Orlando Pride on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 at halftime, the Pride rallied for three second-half goals to force a 3-3 tie in the fourth and final game of the Pride’s Fall Series games.

After goals by Marisa Viggiano in the 54th minute and Kristen Edmonds in the 71st minute, the Pride tied the game in stoppage time on a goal by Ally Haran.

The Pride finished 0-2-2 during their four games.