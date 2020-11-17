Florida vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Florida Gators will head to Tennessee this weekend to play against the Vanderbilt Commodores at noon on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 31.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 68

The Gators are 5-1 and currently sit as the No. 6 team in the country.

Vanderbilt has not won a game this season.

Dan Mullen is 26-6 as the Gators' coach and is 2-0 against Vandy as the Florida coach.

Vandy trails the series 10-41-2.

UF has won the last 23 games in the series.

Florida’s offense continues to be a power this year.

The Gators have scored 38 or more points in each game this year.

Stats leaders for Florida:

• Kyle Trask has thrown for 2,171 yards, 28 touchdowns, and three interceptions

• Dameon Pierce has rushed for 290 yards and two touchdowns

• Kyle Pitts has caught 24 passes for 414 yards and eight touchdowns

Stats leaders for Vanderbilt:

• Ken Seals has thrown for 1,291 yards for 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions

• Keyon Henry-Brooks has rushed for 374 yards and 2 touchdowns

• Cam Johnson has caught 37 passes for 355 yards and 2 touchdowns