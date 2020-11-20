UCF Athletics’ financial game plan takes a $14.7 million hit due to COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – The financial game plan for the athletic department of the University of Central Florida is taking a hit due to the coronavirus.

University officials said they worked with every sport and administrative unit to cut 10 percent from the projected budget for 2021.

School officials said they eliminated plans for hiring 32 full-time positions and 40 additional part-time football game day positions.

UCF officials said they are close to hitting a $2 million goal on the Keep Charging on Fund, one million of it came from donated salaries from staff.

The school has also paused construction projects of $4.5 million.

School officials said they have accounted for a $10-11 million 2021 budget loss and projected a $12.7 million loss in revenue.

UCF athletics is also facing $2 million in increased coronavirus related expenses for a total loss of $14.7 million.