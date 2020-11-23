The Latest: Ole Miss cancels 4 basketball games due to virus

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Mississippi has canceled four basketball games and suspended team activities until Dec. 7 because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The school in Oxford, Mississippi, announced Monday that the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic set for this week is canceled, along with the Dec. 5 game against Memphis.

The Rebels were scheduled to host Central Arkansas on Wednesday, Jackson State on Thursday and Arkansas State on Friday.

Ole Miss says the athletes and staff affected are “taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.”

The Rebels are now scheduled to open the season Dec. 12 against UNC-Wilmington.

___

Supporters will be allowed to return to English sports stadiums from next week after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The changes take effect after England’s national lockdown ends on Dec. 2.

A maximum of 4,000 fans will initially be allowed into venues in the areas with the lowest COVID-19 infection rates and up to 2,000 in the areas placed in the next tier of restrictions.

The highest-risk areas still won’t be allowed fans.

Plans for the return of spectators in October were put on hold due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

___

Borussia Dortmund says attacking midfielder Reinier has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement comes a day before Dortmund is to play Belgian club Brugge in the Champions League.

Dortmund says Reinier is in isolation at home and is not showing symptoms. He is on loan at from Real Madrid.

Reinier most recently played for the Brazilian under-23 national team in two friendlies in Egypt during the last international break. He wasn’t in the Dortmund squad for the 5-2 Bundesliga victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports