Bou scores twice, New England reaches MLS Eastern finals

Associated Press

Adam Buksa #9 of New England Revolution drives past Antonio Carlos #25 of Orlando City SC during the MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal playoff match at Exploria Stadium. Photo by Alex Menendez
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Eighth-seeded New England will play at Columbus next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup final. The Crew advanced Sunday night with a 2-0 overtime victory over visiting Nashville.

Fourth-seeded Orlando City had a chance to tie it at 2 in the 74th minute, but Matt Turner stopped Nani on a penalty kick. Twelve minutes later, Bou ran to Carles Gil's through ball and sent it between goalkeeper Brian Rowe's legs for a 3-1 lead.

The teams combined for three goals in the opening 33 minutes. Gil opened the scoring in the 17th minute on a penalty kick after Uri Rosell was taken down at the edge of the box. Bou gave New England a 2-0 lead in the 26th off a rebound off the post, and Orlando City scored in the 33rd when Júnior Urso's capitalized on a loose ball in front of the goal.

Orlando City's Mauricio Pereyra was sent off in the 60th for a studs-up tackle of Matt Polster.

