Florida vs. Tennessee: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The No. 6 Florida Gators will play against the 2-5 Tennessee Volunteers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV (CBS)

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? CollegeSportsLive.com

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 17-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 61.5

The Gators will most likely earn a spot in the College Football Playoff if the team goes undefeated the rest of the way.

Florida has to play the Vols on Saturday, LSU on Dec. 12, and against Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Alabama vs. Florida for the SEC Championship is not set in stone at the moment, but it is the most likely matchup.

If the SEC Championship ends up being the Crimson Tide vs. the Gators the winner would most likely get a spot in the final four.

One of the top reasons for the Gators’ success this season is quarterback Kyle Trask.

Trask is the Vegas-favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Stats leaders for Florida:

• Kyle Trask has thrown for 2,810 yards, 34 touchdowns, and three interceptions

• Dameon Pierce has rushed for 412 yards and three touchdowns

• Kadarius Toney has caught 45 passes for 541 yards and seven touchdowns

Stats leaders for Tennessee:

• Jarrett Guarantano has thrown for 1,112 yards for 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions

• Eric Gray has rushed for 651 yards and 4 touchdowns

• Josh Palmer has caught 22 passes for 331 yards and 4 touchdowns