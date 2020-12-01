Orlando Solar Bears coach shares his battle with COVID-19 after spending 7 days in the hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hockey season is here in Central Florida.

The Orlando Solar Bears opened training camp on Monday, and it went well.

But News 6 learned of a much more pressing issue this afternoon.

During a Zoom interview, head coach Drake Berehowsky said he had his own battle with COVID-19 just a few weeks ago.

The virus required him to be hospitalized for several days.

For players and coaches, it’s the ultimate elephant in the room these days, trying to practice and play on a routine basis while also recognizing the importance of making smart decisions and following necessary safety protocols.

After his bout with COVID-19, Drake Berehowsky sure is.

“I got it on Halloween and I don’t think they knew, but they sent me home and gave me some intravenous stuff,” said Berehowsky. “You know, I felt good the next day, and then all of a sudden it hit me and I went back to the hospital and my oxygen intake wasn’t high enough. So they admitted me and gave me some pretty good drugs and I was in the hospital for about seven days. You know, I’m thankful that they had medications and that the medications worked.”