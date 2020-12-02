Miami vs. Duke: How to watch, stream, listen

DURHAM, N.C. – The Miami Hurricanes will head to North Carolina this weekend to play against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
What channel is the game on? ACC Network
How can you listen to the game? 560 AM
How to stream the game? ESPN.com
Who are the announcers for the game? Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, and Katie George
Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 15-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total is set at 61
The Hurricanes are the No. 9 team in the country and Duke is 2-7 on the year.
Miami has not played a game since Nov. 14, the Hurricanes are on a four-game win streak.
The team’s only loss this year was against the Clemson Tigers on Oct. 10.
Miami offensive leaders:
- D’Eriq King has thrown for 2,086 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions
- Cam’Ron Harris has rushed for 471 yards and 6 touchdowns
- Mike Harley has caught 41 passes for 548 yards and 4 touchdowns
Duke offensive leaders:
- Chase Brice has thrown for 1,995 yards for 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions
- Mataeo Durant has rushed for 642 yards for 7 touchdowns
- Jake Bobo has caught 26 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown.