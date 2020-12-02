41ºF

Miami vs. Duke: How to watch, stream, listen

Hurricanes are No. 9 team in the country

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Miami head coach Manny Diaz of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va.(Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
DURHAM, N.C. – The Miami Hurricanes will head to North Carolina this weekend to play against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, and Katie George

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 15-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 61

The Hurricanes are the No. 9 team in the country and Duke is 2-7 on the year.

Miami has not played a game since Nov. 14, the Hurricanes are on a four-game win streak.

The team’s only loss this year was against the Clemson Tigers on Oct. 10.

Miami offensive leaders:

  • D’Eriq King has thrown for 2,086 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions
  • Cam’Ron Harris has rushed for 471 yards and 6 touchdowns
  • Mike Harley has caught 41 passes for 548 yards and 4 touchdowns

Duke offensive leaders:

  • Chase Brice has thrown for 1,995 yards for 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions
  • Mataeo Durant has rushed for 642 yards for 7 touchdowns
  • Jake Bobo has caught 26 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown.

