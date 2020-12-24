Stands were empty, but trophy cases weren’t: Can you ace this 2020 sports quiz?

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2020 NBA Championship Final over the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice.

As was the case with just about every facet of life in 2020, sports experienced a year like no other due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canceled or postponed games for COVID-related reasons seemed just as common as scheduled ones. Signature events were called off for the first time in more than a half-century. And defeating a COVID test instead of an opponent was the most important victory for athletes.

But through the delays, uncertainties and playing in front of no or a limited number of fans, teams and athletes persevered enough to where championships were still handed out and sports were able to provide people a much-needed diversion in the face of the pandemic.

