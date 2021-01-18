Buccaneers vs. Packers: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? FOX at 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 24

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Green Bay is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 51

Tampa Bay defeated the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints to earn a spot in the NFC Championship, while Green Bay defeated the Los Angeles Rams to advance.

The Bucs defeated the Packers 38-10 earlier this year in the regular season.

In the previous matchup, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions.

The two picks thrown by Rodgers would turn into 14 points for the Bucs.

The Bucs also outrushed the Packers 158-94.

Stats leaders for Tampa Bay:

• Tom Brady has thrown for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions

• Ronald Jones has rushed for 978 yards and 7 touchdowns

• Mike Evans has caught 70 passes for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns

Stats leaders for Green Bay:

• Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 2,942 yards for 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions

• Aaron Jones has rushed for 1,104 yards and 9 touchdowns

• Davante Adams has caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns