Florida State vs. UNCG: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida State guard RayQuan Evans (0) drives down court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The No. 4 seed Florida State Seminoles will play against the No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? truTV at 12:45 p.m. on March 20.

How can you listen to the game? 850 AM

How to stream the game? NCAA.com

Which team is favored to win the game? FSU is an 11.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 145.

This is the 18th time Florida State has made the NCAA Tournament.

In FSU’s last game, Georgia Tech defeated the Seminoles to win the ACC Championship.

UNCG won its conference tournament to earn a spot in the Big Dance.

M.J. Walker leads the way for Florida State. Walker averages 13 points a game while shooting 44% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc.

Ad

Isaiah Miller is the leading scorer for the Spartans. Miller averages 19.3 points a game while bringing in 6.9 rebounds and four assists a game.

The winner of FSU vs. UNCG will play against the winner of Georgetown vs. Colorado on March 22.