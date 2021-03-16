Florida vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The University of Florida Gators will play against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

What channel is the game on? CBS at 12:15 p.m. on March 19.

How can you listen to the game? 540 AM

How to stream the game? NCAA.com

Which team is favored to win the game? Gators are a 1-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 137.5.

UF is the only SEC team to make every NCAA Tournament since 2017

The Gators earned a No. 7 seed after a 14-9 start and V-Tech earned a No. 10 seed after a 15-6 season.

In Florida’s last game, the Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Gators in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

In Virginia Tech’s last game, the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Hokies in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Tre Mann leads the way for the Gators, the guard averages 16 points a game, while shooting 45.3% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc.

Forward Keve Aluma is the best player for the Hokies. Aluma averages 15.6 points a game and 8 rebounds a contest this year.

The winner of the Florida vs. Virginia Tech game will play against the winner of the Ohio State vs. Oral Roberts game on Sunday.