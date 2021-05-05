The Latest: NFL offers Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated fans

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks during a ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Fla. The NFL is modifying COVID-19 protocols for all personnel who have been fully vaccinated. In a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell to the 32 clubs Friday, April 23, 2021, and obtained by The Associated Press, he cited the advice of our medical and scientific experts for the agreement to modify protocols to reflect the reduced risk of infection and transmission for fully vaccinated individuals." (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The NFL is offering free Super Bowl tickets to 50 COVID-19 vaccinated fans as part of a global event to encourage getting vaccinations.

Working with the White House COVID Response Team and Global Citizen, the Super Bowl promotion asks fans to share why they got vaccinated or will soon do so. Details how to win the Super Bowl tickets will be announced Saturday night during Global Citizen’s “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” program. The event brings together artists, entertainers and world leaders, including President Joe Biden, to support vaccine equity.

The show takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the 56th Super Bowl will be held next February.

More than 3 million vaccinations have been administered at 21 NFL stadiums and facilities since January. In February, 7,500 vaccinated health care workers were invited to attend the Super Bowl in Tampa as guests of the league.

Ad

Hosted by Selena Gomez, the VAX LIVE special will feature musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.

___