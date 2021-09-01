Florida vs. Florida Atlantic: How to watch, stream, listen

Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) looks to throw against Oklahoma during the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators will host Florida Atlantic at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to start the college football season.

What channel is the game on? SEC Network

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 24.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 52.5

The Gators are heavy favorites to win the game, oddsmakers have UF favored by three touchdowns to be victorious on Saturday.

Florida is 3-0 against FAU.

UF has won its last 31 home openers.

All eyes will be on quarterback Emory Jones, the redshirt junior will be under center after Kyle Trask’s incredible season in 2020.

Jones has played in 24 games with the Gators for the past three seasons.

In 24 games, Jones is 44/86 for 613 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also has one career interception.

Jones has also rushed for 6 touchdowns.