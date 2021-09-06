Florida vs. South Florida: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles past Florida Atlantic linebacker Caliph Brice (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Gators will head to Tampa this weekend to play against the University of South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN

Who are the announcers for the game? Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 29.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 56.5

As of Monday, Florida is the No. 13 team in the country and the Gators are looking for the team’s second win of the season. USF lost its season opener against North Carolina State by a score of 45-0.

This is the second time Florida will play against South Florida, the first time was on Sept. 11, 2010. The Gators defeated the Bulls 38-14.

A Florida victory on Saturday would give Dan Mullen his 100th win as a head coach.

The running attack was the top reason Florida defeated Florida Atlantic in the season opener.

Anthony Richardson led the team in rushing with 160 yards and one touchdown, the Gators finished the game with 400 rushing yards among seven players.