Florida State vs. Louisville: How to watch, stream, listen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles are 0-3 this year and FSU will look for its first victory of the season as the team hosts the Louisville Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

What channel is the game on? ESPN2

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor

Which team is favored to win the game? Louisville is a 2-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 62.5

The start of the season for Florida State has been a nightmare. As of Wednesday, it is unclear if quarterback Jordan Travis will play on Saturday after he was injured in the loss against Wake Forest.

McKenzie Milton will be under center if Travis is unable to play. Travis has been the better quarterback this year.

Travis has thrown for 237 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while Milton has thrown for 300 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions this season.

Joshua Corbin has been the best player on offense for FSU this season, Corbin has 280 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has not been a bright spot for FSU this season. On average, Florida State is giving up 32 points a game.

Louisville is 2-1 this season, including a 42-35 win against the University of Central Florida.

Malik Cunningham is the star for Louisville. The junior has thrown for 734 yards, three touchdowns and two picks. Cunningham has also rushed for 207 yards and six touchdowns.