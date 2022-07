Points on the road are always a good thing, so the Orlando Pride had to feel good on Sunday.

The Pride didn’t score a goal at Washington, but didn’t allow one and left with a point following a 0-0 tie.

Orlando (3-4-5, 12 points) is now unbeaten in its last three games as it attempts to rebound from a poor start to the season.

The Pride will have a couple of weeks off before playing another road game at Kansas City on July 31.