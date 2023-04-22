Guardians lose final game of the season, fall 53-28 to the Battlehawks

FILE - Head coach Terrell Buckley of the Orlando Guardians looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Vegas Vipers at Cashman Field on March 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

The Orlando Guardians wrap up their inaugural season with a 1-9 record in the XFL, getting blown out 53-29 to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday.

Quinten Dormady led the Guardians on 10-of-17 passing and188 yards with two touchdowns while Deondre Francois was the team’s top rusher with 27 yards.

The Guardians provided a fun highlight in the second quarter, scoring an 84 yard touchdown on a fake punt with a pass from punter Mac Brown to Jordan Thomas.

Brown has completed passes of 69 and 84 yards on fake punts in each of the last two straight games.



“Obviously St. Louis showed it was a better team. Second half they came out and everything they were supposed to do. They executed, they made plays. They did everything they supposed to and we did not do anything,” Guardians coach Terrell Buckley said after the game.

St. Louis remains in second place in the XFL North, while Orlando finishes the regular season in fourth place in the XFL South.

