360-DEGREE CAMERA: Watch Orlando Solar Bears vs. S.C. Stingrays

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears game Saturday night will be broadcast live on News 6 and it will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com in an immersive 360-degree experience.

The Solar Bears take on the South Carolina Stingrays, with the puck dropping just after 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.

Starting Saturday evening, use the video player embedded below to enjoy the Solar Bears in an interactive experience, with the ability to rotate the video screen, pan up or down and get the best view of the game.

[NOTE: Google Chrome should be used as a browser to best enjoy the 360-degree view]

For those interested in attending the game, tickets can be purchased at OrlandoSolarBears.com.

Thanks for watching News 6 and visiting ClickOrlando.com.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.