5 things to know about UCF's game against Power 5 Pitt

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another huge crowd is expected at Spectrum Stadium on Saturday when the University of Central Florida Knights play Pittsburgh University.



News sports anchor Ryan Welch breaks down what you need to know about both teams ahead of kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

No. 1: Challenge for Panthers

The Knights have won a nation-leading 16 consecutive games, including nine straight at home, since last season. On Saturday, hot temperatures are in the forecast. A combination of UCF’s hurry-up offense and stifling heat could prove too much for the visiting Panthers.

No. 2: Rare Power 5 homegame



Hosting Power 5 teams at Spectrum Stadium is rare. Last season, the Knights proved their mettle against teams from elite conferences with a convincing road win over Big Ten foe Maryland, followed by the program's signature victory over Southeastern Conference power Auburn in January at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Now, the Knights get a crack at a "big boy" at home.

No. 3 Will UCF's offense be ready?



UCF’s offense is on a staggering pace. The Knights have averaged 50 points per game in victories over the University of Connecticut, South Carolina State and Florida Atlantic. It’s to be determined if they can replicate those gaudy numbers against a Panthers team that includes what UCF head coach Josh Heupel calls "the biggest defensive front we've seen so far."

News 6 sports anchor Ryan Welch spoke to Heupel a day before the game. Listen to what he said about the Knights' preparation for the game in the video player at the top of this story.



No. 4 Will this be the Adrian Killins' breakout game?

UCF's blazing-fast running back has yet to eclipse the 100-yard mark in a game this season. Could that change Saturday against the Panthers?



No. 5 Panthers 2-2 face undefeated Knights

Pittsburgh comes into the game 2-2 on the season with wins over Albany and Georgia Tech and losses against Penn State and North Carolina. The Panthers won the lone previous meeting with UCF 52-7 in 2006.

