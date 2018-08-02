Alabama tops preseason coaches poll, UCF opens at No. 23

Defending national champion Alabama tops the preseason Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday.
The Crimson Tide received 61 of 65 first-place votes in the poll, with No. 2 Clemson getting three votes and one going to No. 3 Ohio State.
The Georgia Bulldogs, who lost to Alabama in the national championship game, are No. 4 in the poll, followed by defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma.
The top 10 is rounded out by Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn.
The Big Ten has five teams in the top 14, with Michigan State at No. 12 and Michigan at No. 14.
Here's the poll in its entirety:
1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)
2. Clemson (3)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. UCF
24. LSU
25. Oklahoma State
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may