Alabama tops preseason coaches poll, UCF opens at No. 23

Defending national champion Alabama tops the preseason Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday.

The Crimson Tide received 61 of 65 first-place votes in the poll, with No. 2 Clemson getting three votes and one going to No. 3 Ohio State.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who lost to Alabama in the national championship game, are No. 4 in the poll, followed by defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma.

The top 10 is rounded out by Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn.

The Big Ten has five teams in the top 14, with Michigan State at No. 12 and Michigan at No. 14.

Here's the poll in its entirety:

1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)

2. Clemson (3)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. Virginia Tech

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. West Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. UCF

24. LSU

25. Oklahoma State

Distributed by LAKANA. This material may