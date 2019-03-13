Ancient art of archery hits bull's-eye with rising popularity among younger crowd

CLERMONT, Fla. - Archery is one of the oldest arts still practiced today. It was made famous by pop-culture characters, including Robin Hood and Katniss Everdeen. Archery is an ancient skill believed to have been invented thousands of years ago, used for hunting and combat.

Although the sport dates back to the Stone Age, it continues to be popular with young people. It's a sport everyone can enjoy competitively and as a hobby.

Laura Chipi, 18, a University of South Florida student, became fascinated with the sport at 15.

Chipi met Joseph Steed a couple of years ago and he helped her perfect her shooting.



"She got very interested in it. I trained her as a Level 2 instructor," said Steed, who operates Joseph Steed's Archery in Clermont.



Since then, Laura has been certified to be an instructor and she recently started the Bull's-Eye Archery Club at USF.



"My goal is just to share -- this sport -- I find it very different than other sports -- show other people that there is something else out there," Chipi said.



Chipi has also gained more skills than just hitting the bull's-eye.



"I've learned a lot. Not just from archery but like life skills. He's really wise. He's taught me a lot with life, just overall how to be a better person, how to instruct other people," Chipi said.



Steed a retired nurse, is a hunter and one of four archery coaches in Florida certified in Olympics standard shooting.



"We can instruct in compound shooting and also in recurve, which is what they shoot in the Olympics," Steed said.



In 2010, he was looking into ways to keep busy after retirement so his two passions -- archery and target shooting --came to mind. He decided to build a range to teach both of those sports on his property in Clermont.



Steed said that, although archery is not a difficult sport to learn, it does involve learning more than 100 steps.



"From the time you take the bow in your hand, lock the arrow to the follow through and the assessment, in the end, 120 steps," Steed said.



Steed said archery helps work out the arms and core and is a good stress reliever.



"You have to focus so much on what you're doing, that everything else in your world is gonna go away," Steed said.



"Whenever I'm feeling really anxious about something, I can just take out my bow. I can find a center of focus, breathe, relax," Chipi said.



Someday Steed hopes county officials will consider highlighting central Florida's archery talent in an actual facility.



"If we had the proper support in the county, I think that, right here in Lake County we could have a regional archery center, training people who I know could go on to state and national championships," Steed said.



Steed offers classes by appointment only. For information, visit Josephsteedsarchery.com.



Other archery schools are in the area include Orlando Archery Academy and Central Florida Archery.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.