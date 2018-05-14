Atlanta United ends Orlando City's 6-game win streak, 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. - Josef Martinez scored his eighth goal of the season for a share of the MLS lead and Atlanta United snapped Orlando City's six-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Sunday night.

Greg Garza drew the penalty in the ninth minute to set up Martinez for the opening goal from the spot a minute later. Martinez tied Columbus' Gyasi Zardes for the league lead.

Atlanta United (8-2-1) took a 2-0 lead in the 31st minute when Ezequiel Barco connected with Garza for a give-and-go that Barco finished with a rising shot that glanced underneath the crossbar.

Justin Meram pounced on the rebound of Will Johnson's saved attempted and slotted home the putback to bring Orlando City (6-3-1) within a goal in the 57th. It was Meram's first goal with the Lions.

Atlanta has won four of its last five.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.