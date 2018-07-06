Bow-tied NASCAR 'whiz kid' reporter living dream of racing fans

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Michael Nichols Jr.'s goal is to one day be president of NASCAR. However before that happens, he's making a name for himself in this competitive sport interviewing race car drivers.

The preteen known at the Daytona International Speedway for his checkered bow tie and reporting, has been living the dream of true race car fans -- interviewing some of NASCAR's biggest names.

"That just felt incredible at the moment, just being able to interview someone that you've looked up to for your career," said Michael, who earned the nickname of "NASCAR whiz kid" after he answered correctly a trivia question two years ago. That knowledge has given him the opportunity of a lifetime becoming a kid reporter for NASCAR.

Michael describes his reporting and interviewing style with a chuckle as "just the polite style."

A big thank you to @carocardonatv for interviewing me today for her new show #News6atNine! Be sure to tune-in to @news6wkmg from 9-10am tomorrow (Friday) for our segment. It should air around 9:15am. #NASCAR #CocaColaFirecracker250 #CokeZeroSugar400 #AccelerationNation pic.twitter.com/UD9LEgbgdh — NASCAR Whiz Kid (@NascarWhizKid) July 5, 2018

The 12-year-old was a true objective journalist when answering a question about who his favorite driver is.

"As part of the media, I'm not really suppose to have a favorite driver, but If I had to pick one, I'd say Martin Truex Jr.," Michael said.

For now, he's enjoying the his dream and said that he plans to continue reporting and getting a degree in business and journalism after high school.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.