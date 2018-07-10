Brazilian jiujitsu provides best defense for people to take on stronger attackers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Brazilian jiujitsu is not only a sport, but has also helped many people with self-defense techniques. It's a martial art and combat sport that focuses on ground fighting, promoting a concept that a smaller and weaker person can put up a fight against a bigger and stronger person.



"It just gives me that if something were to happen to me, I might be able to keep my calm more than just panic and not know what to do," said Sabrina Felker, a student at Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio in Orlando.

Professor Gustavo Muggiati, a fourth-degree black belt from Rio de Janeiro, has 25 years experience in jiujitsu. At the studio where he's an instructor, several students work in law enforcement.



"We use a lot of transition to the ground to be able to neutralize your opponent on the ground," Muggiati said.



"I don't have to kick and punch ... I can control people better and (that) keeps you from getting injured more. So if I'm arresting somebody, it's better cause I'm not gonna hurt them as much," said Michael, an undercover officer, who added, "The fact that jiujitsu is based on leverage, you use the opponent's strength, that makes it easy for women be able to defend themselves."

