Buccaneers vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen, stream

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to start week 2 of the NFL season on at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.
The Panthers and the Buccaneers each lost in the first week of the season.
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Bucs 31-17 on Sunday and the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Panthers 30-27.
Bucs corner Vernon Hargreaves played well week 1. Hargreaves scored a touchdown from a pick six Sunday.
PICK-6 in TAMPA!
Vernon Hargreaves to the house! #SFvsTB
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/0nq2H7HZrT — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
What channel is the game on? NFL Network
How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM
How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket
Which team is favored to win the game? Carolina is a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 50
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.