Burglars steal 14 championship rings from Scott Frost's house

Head coach Scott Frost of the UCF Knights looks on in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, Neb. - New Nebraska and former UCF head football coach Scott Frost had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln.

Police told the Lincoln Journal Star on Monday that burglars entered the home through the unlocked garage between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Capt. Jeri Roeder said two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console are missing.

Roeder said Frost and his family don't live in the home yet because it is under renovation.

No arrests have been made.



