Camping World Bowl Parade of Bands kicks off bowl day activities

WINTER PARK, Fla. - West Virginia and Syracuse University fans are in Central Florida to watch their teams take to the field for the Camping World Bowl game. Hours before kickoff, both universities' marching bands participated in a parade to get fans pumped up for the big game.



Fans decked out in spirit gear lined up and down Park Avenue in Winter Park to watch the 12th annual Camping World Bowl Parade of Bands.



Both bands marched through downtown and ended in Central Park.



Christine Dupuis and her family are visiting Central Florida from Massachusetts. They said they're enjoying the warmer weather and are excited to watch their son perform with Syracuse's marching band.



"Made a vacation out of it cause they're in the bowl game, so we have to be here," Dupuis said.



Helen Riffle lives in St. Petersburg and didn't have to travel too far to see her alma mater, West Virginia, take on The Orange.



"Definitely worth the trip to see the Mountaineers win. Let's go Mountaineers!" Riffle said.



The parade is a tradition for many fans. Shawn Smith, a Syracuse fan, said it was the kickoff to a long day of bowl activities.



"We're doing the whole thing. We did the pep rally yesterday, the parade, then we're going to go to the tailgate and then we're going to the game and hopefully we're going to bring home a win," Smith said.



And here is the @SyracuseU Marching Band making its way down Park Avenue in Winter Park for the @CWStadium Bowl Parade of Bands @news6wkmg #News6 🥁🎷🎺 pic.twitter.com/LkD0uY49w1 — Amanda Castro (@AmandaNews6) December 28, 2018

The rivals took turns performing their best hits, battling each other in Central Park before they hit the gridiron.



"Hopefully we'll do good. We'll see how the quarterback situation is and see how we do," West Virginia fan Larry Lee said.



Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.