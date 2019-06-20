City of Orlando to push for 2026 World Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Greater Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Partners group is hosting three events Thursday as it fights to bring some matches to Central Florida.

The committee in charge of Orlando's bid will first host an invitation-only community leader forum to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, which was played in the city.

In addition, a 2019 FIFA World Cup Watch Party will be held Thursday afternoon along Church Street at 3 p.m for the U.S. Women's National Team as they take on Sweden.

Thursday evening, a private VIP celebration will be held at the Cheyene Saloon. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Orlando is currently one of 17 cities still in the running for the 2026 World Cup.

The commission also unveiled its new logo.

“On behalf of our World Cup Pursuit stakeholders, we are thrilled to unveil our Host City Candidate logo,” said Jason Siegel, CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. “Our leadership team from the city of Orlando, Orange County, Orlando City Soccer Club and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission looks forward to welcoming dignitaries from FIFA and U.S. Soccer to Orlando during the upcoming phase of the bid process to showcase all that our community has to offer for 2026.”

The group said the overall shape of the logo is evocative of traditional soccer crests, while the color palette communicates a strong sense of place.



