Clermont City Council approves 250-acre Olympus sports complex

CLERMONT, Fla. - Clermont City Council members approved plans May 14 to build a sprawling 243-acre complex called Olympus, that will include multi-sport training venues, a wellness center and more.

Last August, city leaders got their first chance to look at plans to develop the area currently undeveloped in south Lake County, along Route 27 near Lake Louisa State Park.



According to the most recent plans for Olympus, the property will include multi-sport competition and training venues for collegiate, professional and elite athletes; featuring sports celebrities, legendary coaches and global sports brands/properties.



A wellness center will include leading-edge wellness, fitness and sports medicine facilities for athletes, individuals, families, businesses and the local community, with fitness trails, a state-of-the-art fitness and health club and spa.

People who travel to train or watch competitions at Olympus will be able to stay at "World-class hospitality" venues and experience "dining, shopping and office/conference venues ... featuring premier restaurant brands, unique retail brands, leading hotel/resort brands and more," according to the news release.

An outline map of the Olympus Sports Complex

The city's economic development director has been working with developers on the Olympus sports complex for two years.

The project is expected to create 5,000 jobs and generate $1.4 billion in local economic impact in 10 years.

“Olympus aligns perfectly with our Choice of Champions brand and our reputation as a world-class haven for athletes," Clermont City Manager Darren Gray said. "This is a historic moment for Clermont, and the City Council's unanimous approval reflects their enthusiastic endorsement of Olympus."

The five-phase project is expected to get underway this year and be finished by 2025.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.