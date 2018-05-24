Reports: Clifford, Izzo on Magic's radar for head coach

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic are still looking for a new head coach after firing Frank Vogel more than a month ago, and they're reportedly adding a pair of experienced candidates to their search.

According to national reports, the Magic will interview former Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford.

Clifford has worked in Orlando before, serving as an assistant to Stan Van Gundy with the Magic from 2007 through 2012. Clifford was recently fired by the Hornets after five seasons with the club. The Hornets made two playoff appearances during his tenure in Charlotte.

According to other reports, the Magic have also expressed an interest in longtime Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. A Naismith Hall of Fame inductee, Izzo has coached the Spartans since 1995, leading the program to a national championship and seven Final Four appearances. Izzo has never coached in the NBA.

News 6 sports director Jamie Seh contacted the Magic about these reports, but the team declined to comment.

