6 things to know before the UCF Knights play Memphis

The University of Central Florida Knights play the University of Memphis Tigers on Saturday at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Ahead of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff, here are six things you need to know about the Knights and the Tigers:

A win Saturday at Memphis would be UCF's 19th in a row, which would extend the nation's longest winning streak. The Knights' last loss came against Arkansas State in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 17, 2016.

This Saturday's tilt is a rematch of last season's AAC conference championship game between the Knights and Tigers. The teams met up in early December at Spectrum Stadium and played an instant classic. UCF prevailed with a 62-55 overtime win to push its record to 12-0. ​

UCF's offense ranks seventh in the country with an average of more than 48 points scored per game. Memphis, meanwhile, boasts an equally explosive offense. The Tigers average more than 46 points per game and are 4-2 overall this season.

The UCF defense continues to thrive on creating turnovers. The Knights' "D" has eight interceptions so far this season and has generated at least one turnover in all five of its games.

The Knights' defense will be challenged on Saturday. Memphis quarterback Brady White has thrown 15 touchdowns and only one interception through six games, and star running back Darrell Henderson has rushed for 12 touchdowns and nearly 156 yards per game.

A UCF win on Saturday would establish a new program record. If the Knights beat the Tigers, it'll be UCF's seventh consecutive road win, which would be the best streak in program history.

News 6 will be in Memphis for the game Saturday. Follow News 6 sports director Jamie Seh and Sports anchor Ryan Welch for updates.

