No. 19 UCF routs SC State 38-0 for 15th straight victory

ORLANDO, Fla. - Adrian Killins Jr. ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 19 UCF rout South Carolina State 38-0 on Saturday night for its 15th straight victory.

Killins Jr. scored on runs of 3 and 24 yards in the first quarter. Greg McCrae rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Otis Anderson added 42 yards and a touchdowns as UCF (2-0) racked up 315 rushing yards.

McKenzie Milton struggled and threw three interceptions in the first half. He was 21 of 39 for 243 yards with a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis in the third quarter.

UCF held South Carolina State (0-2) to 80 yards passing and 257 total yards. South Carolina State quarterback Tyrece Nick was 5 of 12 for 54 yards and an interception. Backup Dewann Ford threw two interceptions.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina State: Alex Brown, Chris Adams and Lane Jones had interceptions.

UCF: Milton was considered a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy before the season began but his candidacy will likely end after Saturday's uneven performance. The Knights, however, had more than enough depth and talent on both sides of the ball to enjoy an easy win.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Knights have won their first two games by a combined score of 94-17 and should remain in the Top 25. The schedule gets harder as UCF has upcoming games against North Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

South Carolina State: North Carolina Central visits Orangeburg for the Bulldogs' MEAC opener next Saturday night.

UCF: The Knights will travel to North Carolina for a nonconference game next Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.