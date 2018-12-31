UCF superfan who will miss Fiesta Bowl receives well-wishes from Knights

UCF Knights’ fan Brittany Garcias was unable to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona due to some complications with her heart. When the Knights heard, they sent Gracias a video to cheer her up. (Image credit: Jan Garcias)

SANFORD, Fla. - Their clothes were picked, the bags were packed and the tickets were purchased for the Fiesta Bowl. But Jan Garcias and her UCF superfan daughter Brittany will not be making the trip to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl after she was rushed to a hospital and told by doctors she couldn't get on a plane.



Just three days before the game, Brittany Garcias' heart started malfunctioning.

"I was downstairs. I heard a big thump and down she went," Jan Garcias said. "We went to the hospital and she's been having some electrical problems with her heart. Some misfiring. We don't know why."

Brittany Garcias, a 22-year-old who lives with Down syndrome, was told she will need surgery in a couple of weeks to check on her heart.

"She was so excited to go. We both were," her mother said.

Jan Garcias posted about the setback on Twitter on Sunday.

Sadly Britt won't be coming to the Fiesta Bowl. She had some issues with her heart and was taken to the hospital. ⚔️🖤💛

Doctor won't allow her to fly until after her cardiac procedure on the 18th and she's so bummed.

Kick butt in Arizona!

@UCF_Football#UCFiesta#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/8lJs1xCsen — Jan Garcias (@JanGarcias) December 30, 2018

Included among the chorus of supportive tweets responding to her post was a video from about a dozen players on the Knights football team.

"We know you have to get some procedures done, we look forward to seeing you soon," UCF running back Adrian Killins said.

"Wish you could make it out here to Arizona but I hope you feel better and we're going to get this win for you," wide receiver Alex Harris said.

Watch the video and Brittany's reaction below:





The mother and daughter season ticket holders are disappointed to be missing only their third game in person in the last two years. However, they're as close as they can get to being a part the team.

"It means that so many people love her and support her," Jan Garcias said. "They don't even know her. You always hear UCF is a big family, no matter who you are, you're included."

Brittany and her mother are hoping to find a watch party in Central Florida where they can cheer on the Knights.

