Contract is up. Will the ProBowl come back to Orlando next year?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The three-year contract between the city of Orlando and the NFL ended with another cold, rainy Pro Bowl performance at Camping World Stadium for the second year in a row and questions rise as to whether the NFL will come back to Orlando for 2020.



"I don't know if we will get it back next year, but I have no doubt in my mind the Pro Bowl will be at least on rotation," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday.

Dyer said the partnership with the NFL has been great for both sides, with the Pro Bowl according to city officials, bringing $30 to $40 million to the area each of the three years it's been there. Also, Orlando has Disney's ESPN's Wide World of Sports to host the Pro Bowl Week fan experiences.

Despite the cold and rainy game day, "They had a great week," said Dyer. "All the players management and the NFL talked about is what a great experience it's been spending the week each of the last three years in Orlando."

There has been speculation the NFL could move the Pro Bowl to the site of the Super Bowl, which would be in Miami in 2020.

An NFL spokesperson said in a statement Monday, however, that Orlando is still a viable option for the future.

"Orlando has been an ideal home for the Pro Bowl over the last few years, and by nearly every measure - including the player and fan experience -- our events have been outstanding. We're especially proud of what Pro Bowl Week in Orlando has become -- a celebration of football at all levels.

"We'll spend the coming weeks discussing the future of the Pro Bowl with all key stakeholders - both inside the NFL and with outside partners. Orlando remains a viable Pro Bowl host candidate for both 2020 and beyond."

