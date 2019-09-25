Dolphins vs. Chargers: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins are set to play a 2018 playoff team for the fourth week in a row.

The Dolphins will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. Sunday.

It’s been a rough season for Miami.

The team has only scored 16 points in three games, and is 0-3 on the year.

The Chargers are 1-2 on the year.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Los Angeles is a 16-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 44.

