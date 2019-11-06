Dolphins vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins are no longer in last place of the AFC East after the team defeated the New York Jets this past Sunday.

The Dolphins head to the Midwest to play the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. this Sunday.

Miami is 1-7 on the year and the Colts are 5-3.

The Colts quarterback situation is up in the air right now.

Jacoby Brissett left the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a left-knee injury.

Before the injury, Brissett was having a fantastic season.

Brissett threw 14 touchdowns and only three picks this year.

Brian Hoyer replaced Brissett when he left the game.

Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,195 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He has started five games for the Dolphins this year. Josh Rosen was the starter for the three other games.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Colts are a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 44

Who do the Dolphins play in Week 11? Bills

Who do the Colts play in Week 11? Jaguars

