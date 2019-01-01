Flag on the plane: Allegiant flight delay may keep fans from Citrus Bowl

SANFORD, Fla. - Kentucky football fans who caught a Tuesday morning Allegiant Air flight to Sanford may miss the start of the Citrus Bowl because they weren't allowed to immediately get off the plane.

An Allegiant Air spokeswoman said a power issue prevented the passengers from exiting Flight 2163. The problem was resolved before 12:30 p.m.

The Citrus Bowl, featuring Kentucky versus Penn State, kicked off just after 1 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, about a 35-minute drive from the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Passengers took to social media to voice their displeasure about the incident.

"Allegiant flight 2163 from LEX to Orlando Sanford airport is stuck in Orlando. Can’t deplane. We are stuck. Been over 45 minutes and still no solution. Big Blue Fans will be late or may miss game. #CitrusBowl," Kentucky fan Troy Howell tweeted.

Flightaware reported the Allegiant flight landed in Sanford at 10:42 a.m. after taking off from Lexington at 8:49 a.m.

@WLEXTv @WKYT Allegiant flight 2163 from LEX to Orlando Sanford airport is stuck in Orlando. Can’t deplane. We are stuck. Been over 45 minutes and still no solution. Big Blue Fans will be late or may miss game. #CitrusBowl — Troy Howell (@teeroyrain) January 1, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.