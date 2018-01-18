Florida Pro Surf Competition catches air offering top prize money to women

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Professional surfing returns to the Space Coast Thursday with the Florida Pro Surf competition making waves by offering a larger cash prize to the qualifying women’s round winner than the men.

The weeklong event kicked off Thursday at Sebastian Inlet State Park with the World Surf League qualifying round for men and women that runs through next Wednesday.

Competitors will surf the break at the inlet’s north jetty.

The women’s competition features a $50,000 cash prize, with the top surfer taking home $20,000-$25,000. The men's competition winner will receive $4,000 to $5,000, of the total $25,000 prize money.

It’s unusual for a pro surf competition to offer more in prize money for the women than the men, local surfer Rachel Presti told Florida Today in November. It’s the largest cash prize offered among U.S. pro competitions.

“With such a high-level WSL sanctioned women's event, we will certainly have many of the world's very best female surfers here competing, along with many of the best emerging male surfers from various countries, including the U.S., Europe, and Central and South America," Florida Pro Surf founder Mitch Varnes said.

Satellite Beach native and World Surfing League Champion CJ Hobgood is serving as spokesperson for the competition, along with event planner and surfboard maker Matt Kechele.

“This event is very important – there has been a 7-year hiatus since the last pro contest, so there’s a whole different generation that’s coming up that needs the same platform we were given to succeed on the world stage for a long time,” Hobgood said ahead of the event.

The competition is already carving out a spot in the professional surfing world, Surfline.com calls the competition the “biggest professional surfing development” at Sebastian Inlet in seven years.

After the World Surf League qualifying round, Florida Pro Surf will host a “Champions and Icons” event on Thursday and Friday (Jan. 25-26), featuring professional surfers and former champions.

Florida Today reports the Space Coast Office of Tourism helped coordinate the event kicking in $85,000 in marking support. The Florida Beer Co. is the major sponsor, hosting the Florida Pro Music Fest Saturday at the brewery.

On Thursday, the women kicked off the competition just after 8 a.m. in two rounds in 25-minute sessions. Florida Pro Surf is posting the schedule on Facebook as the competition progresses.

Know before you go:

Where: Sebastian Inlet State Park, 9700 South Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963

When: Jan. 18-24 World Surf League qualifying round; Jan. 27-28 "championships and icons" round

Cost: Park admission + $5 parking per car

Parking: Spectators can park at the South Beach Community Center and on the south side of the Sebastian inlet Bridge, for a map and shuttle information visit Floridaprosurf.com/parking

Watch online: Florida Pro Surf is streaming some of the competition rounds on Facebook

Other events: Florida Pro Music Fest with Everclear Saturday at Florida Beer Company in Cape Canaveral. Click here for more info.

