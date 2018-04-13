Florida State QB Deondre Francois cited for marijuana possession

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois has been cited for possession of marijuana.

According to a Tallahassee police report, officers searched Francois' apartment on Thursday and found 17 grams of marijuana, as well as other drug paraphernalia. Tallahassee police public information officer Damon Miller said the Special Investigations Section had received information that drug activity was occurring at the residence and got a search warrant.

Francois, 21, of Orlando, was not arrested and has been given a diversion program.

Francois, who will be a junior, is still rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered during last season's opener against Alabama. He started 13 games for the Seminoles in 2016 and threw for the fifth-most yards in school history (3,350).

Florida State spokesman Derek Satterfield said the school is aware of the incident and it is handling it internally.



