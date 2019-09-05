Florida State vs. ULM: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After a collapse against Boise State University, Florida State University looks to get the team's first win as FSU plays against the University of Louisiana at Monroe at 5 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

This is the third time FSU will play against ULM.

FSU leads the series 2-0. The last time the teams played against each other was Dec. 2, 2017.

Florida State won the game 42-10.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM.

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Edward Aschoff

Which team is favored to win the game? FSU is a 22-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 65.



