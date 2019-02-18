Apollos improve to 2-0, win 37-29 at San Antonio

The logo and name of the Orlando Apollos, the new professional football team in Orlando.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An early deficit was not enough to stop the Orlando Apollos in their first road game of the season on Sunday.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert threw for 393 yards and wideout Charles Johnson had 192 receiving yards to help Orlando earn a 37-29 win at San Antonio.

The Apollos improved to 2-0, in the process rallying after trailing 12-0 in the first quarter and 18-17 at halftime.

San Antonio drove inside Orlando's 5-yard line with under three minutes left, but the Apollos' defense held on fourth down to preserve the lead.

The Apollos will next host Memphis at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

